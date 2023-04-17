Barrington High School students dismissed early after multiple bogus threats

Barrington High School was closed Monday afternoon after multiple bomb threats officials have deemed to be hoaxes, officials said in a message to District 220 families.

Police Chief David Dorn and Barrington High Principal Steve McWilliams wrote in a joint statement that the Cook County Bomb Squad was called on to sweep the building and determined it was safe for students to return on Tuesday.

Dorn and McWilliams said the hoax bomb threats were examples of "swatting," where a person reports false danger to prompt authorities to respond to a particular address.

After the first bomb threat came in Monday afternoon, District 220 officials initially told the community that the school day would continue as normal. But the plan changed after subsequent threats came in.

Officials said school psychologists, counselors and social workers will be made available to students.