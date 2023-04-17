Authorities identify Buffalo Grove man killed in motorcycle crash

A Buffalo Grove man killed Saturday when the motorcycle he was driving crashed in southeastern Wisconsin has been identified as Scott E. Wicks.

Wicks, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at about 3:30 p.m. in the town of Brighton, about 12 miles north of the Illinois border.

According to Kenosha County sheriff's police, Wicks was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson south on 312th Avenue when he failed to negotiate a curve on the wet roadway near 7th Street and crashed into a ditch.

A woman was who was riding with him was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.