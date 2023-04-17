Aurora police ask for public's help in search for 13-year-old girl

Update: Ahmir Crawford has been located, Aurora police say

Aurora police are seeking help from the public to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Ahmir Crawford stand about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair, police said. No information on where she lives or where she was last seen was immediately available from police Monday.

Anyone with information on Ahmir's whereabouts should call police at (630) 256-5500 or email tips@aurora.il.us.