3 charged with fleeing police with children in car after Oak Brook theft

Three people were arrested after they stole merchandise from an Oak Brook store and fled police in a vehicle carrying five children, authorities said.

Russell Miller, 24, of the 9000 block of South Brandon Avenue in Chicago; Zhane Ball, 28, of Iowa City, Iowa; and Xavier Miller, 28, of the 8300 block of South Baker Avenue in Chicago were arrested Friday, according to a news release issued Monday by the DuPage County state's attorney's office

All are charged with burglary, retail theft and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer. They are also charged with misdemeanor endangering the health or life of a child.

Russell Miller and Xavier Miller are also charged with resisting a peace officer. Russell Miller was charged with driving without a valid license.

Authorities say Oak Brook police saw a GMC Acadia at 2:48 p.m. parked at the Shops at Oak Brook mall, with Russell Miller behind the wheel. Two people left the T.J. Maxx store, put some items in the Acadia and got in. The vehicle drove off east on 22nd Street.

When officers followed, the Acadia made a U-turn and drove through a red light, the news release said. The Acadia initially stopped when police pulled it over, then fled after officers got out, authorities said.

Police chased the car as the Acadia drove up to 75 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, authorities said.

It passed York High School in Elmhurst as students were leaving for the day. The Acadia sideswiped a school bus and crashed into another car, authorities said.

After the suspects were arrested, police discovered five children in the Acadia, ages 2 months to 10 years old. None were properly secured, according to the charges.

Authorities say shoes, socks and handbags worth a total of $1,701 were stolen from the store.