Volunteers sought for Antioch clean-up day

Antioch is seeking volunteers to help with Earth Day Clean Up from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 22.

The village parks department needs volunteers to pick up litter, do minor maintenance, plant flowers, and other park beautification, which is a good event for families, groups of friends, or community organizations.

Crews will report to Williams Park, 400 Williams St., at 9 a.m. April 22 for their assignments. Volunteers will reassemble at Williams Park from noon to 2 p.m. for an appreciation lunch.

Call (847) 395-2160 for information.