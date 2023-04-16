Volunteers sought for Antioch clean-up day
Updated 4/16/2023 2:25 PM
Antioch is seeking volunteers to help with Earth Day Clean Up from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 22.
The village parks department needs volunteers to pick up litter, do minor maintenance, plant flowers, and other park beautification, which is a good event for families, groups of friends, or community organizations.
Crews will report to Williams Park, 400 Williams St., at 9 a.m. April 22 for their assignments. Volunteers will reassemble at Williams Park from noon to 2 p.m. for an appreciation lunch.
Call (847) 395-2160 for information.
