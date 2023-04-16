Tower Lakes village board to talk logo redesign
Updated 4/16/2023 2:26 PM
The Tower Lakes village board will meet Monday to discuss redesigning the village logo and other issues.
The meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. at village hall, 400 N. Route 59.
A recognition of former village officials also is on the agenda, as is an update on compliance with rules for backyard chicken coops.
