Students up to the challenge at Mundelein STEM competition
Some of Lake County's brightest young minds faced off Sunday during the 9th annual Mayor's Cup STEM Challenge at Mundelein High School.
Hosted by Mundelein Mayor Steve Lentz, the competition featured an individual match competition and a team engineering competition. Winners received cash prized and trophies.
"This event continues to exceed our expectations in terms of student involvement and the support provided by the Mundelein business community," Lentz said ahead of the competition.
Among the challenges Sunday was one called "Shake-It-Off," in which teams of students were given 45 minutes to build a structure that would prevent an egg from cracking during a simulated earthquake.
"My favorite part is the time crunch, because you have to put this together fast," said Mundelein High student Frederick Song, as he and his teammates assembled their structure.
Besides the host school, the competition welcomed students from Mundelein Elementary School District 75, Diamond Lake Elementary District 76, Fremont Elementary District 79 and Carmel Catholic High School.
Launched in 2014, as the Mayor's Cup Math Challenge, the contest has broadened its focus over the past four years to include science, technology, and engineering components.