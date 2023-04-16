Police: Axe-wielding man damaged property in downtown Arlington Heights
Updated 4/16/2023 11:58 AM
A man reportedly wielding an axe to damage property in downtown Arlington Heights was arrested by police Sunday morning, authorities said.
Officers took the suspect into custody at about 6:35 a.m. and there is no ongoing threat to public safety, Arlington Heights police said.
An investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released when it is complete, police said.
