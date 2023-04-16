Naperville Park District hosting open house to discuss master plan update

The Naperville Park District is hosting an open house to discuss the proposed updates to its master plan.

The open house will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. April 27, in Multipurpose Room 3 at the Fort Hill Activity Center, 20 Fort Hill Drive.

There will be no formal presentation, but planning department staff will be there to answer questions and receive comments and ideas from residents.

According to park district officials, the 2023 master plan update will be based on the mission, vision and core values of the Naperville Park District. For those unable to attend, information about the master plan will be available at napervilleparks.org from April 28 through May 12.