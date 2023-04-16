Get your community event into the Daily Herald Summer Fun guide
Are you a town, park district or organization putting on a summer festival in the suburbs?
Get your festivals, fairs, fireworks, parades, community bike rides, fine art shows, carnivals, concerts in the park, or other family events into the Daily Herald Summer Fun guide, publishing May 21.
The guide features events in the suburban Chicago area, from May 21 through Labor Day.
These should be nonprofit events, although it's OK if there's an admission fee.
To be included, go to dailyherald.com/share, click on "Event" and follow the directions to enter your event in our online calendar.
The deadline for submission is Monday, April 24.
For questions, email festivals@dailyherald.com.
