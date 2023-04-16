54-year-old Buffalo Grove man dies in motorcycle crash

A 54-year-old Buffalo Grove man died Saturday after losing control of the motorcycle he was driving on a wet road and crashing into a ditch in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, authorities said.

The man was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson south on 312th Avenue in the town of Brighton shortly after 3:30 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve near 7th Street and crashed, according to Kenosha County sheriff's police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County medical examiner's office. His name is being withheld pending proper notification, officials said.

A woman was who was riding on the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital with nonlife- threatening injuries, authorities said.

The Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team continues to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's department at (262) 605-5100.