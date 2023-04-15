Two in custody, 10 injured after police chase SUV through Elmhurst

Two people who officials said led police on a chase through Elmhurst that resulted in three car crashes and 10 injuries Friday are in police custody.

Elmhurst police officials said in a news release that the two people taken into custody were driving in a beige GMC Acadia SUV which entered the village just before 3 p.m. Friday being pursued by Oak Brook and Villa Park police officers.

The SUV sideswiped two vehicles as it traveled down St. Charles Road; the first was a school bus near Berkley Avenue and the second was a passenger vehicle by Spring Road, Elmhurst officials said.

There were no children riding in the school bus at the time of the crash and no one was injured in the first two crashes, Elmhurst officials said.

The third and final crash came when the SUV rear-ended a vehicle near Argyle Avenue and came to stop, at which point police arrested a man and woman in the SUV. Also in the SUV were five children and another adult man, police said.

Ten people were hospitalized after the third crash, Elmhurst officials said.

Because the chase began in their village, Oak Brook police took the two people into custody.

Oak Brook village officials were not available Saturday to provide information about the arrest or what the two people are charged with.