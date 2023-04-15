Suburban Skyview: Vibrant colors on the water during a spring sunset

The warm, angular light of the setting sun creates vibrant colors and shadows on the Fox River in early spring.

Our eyes naturally see the reflected blue light from the water. But when the water is high and running fast as the winter ice melts and seeps into the waterway, we can see more than blue. Dormant sediment that slept in the depths during winter now is clouding the river. Much of the sediment is organic material from plants that grow in the water and along the shore. Much of it is minerals from rocks wearing down over time. In the spring, the water reflects all that moving sediment and can appear in shades of green and brown.

I quickly launched my drone when I saw the kayaker as I drove on the western shoreline during a sunset in March. The long shadows of the trees were a pleasant surprise from about 75 feet above. The golden green hues of the water also were a surprise as I didn't notice them from ground level.

If you have something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyview@dailyherald.com with your idea.