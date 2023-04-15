Aurora man found guilty of sexually assaulting, robbing woman in 2018

Thaddeus Jones was found guilty by a DuPage County jury of breaking into a woman's house, sexually assaulting the woman and forcing her to drive him to her bank to withdraw money from her account in 2018.

A DuPage County jury found an Aurora man guilty of sexually assaulting a Naperville-area woman and forcing her to give him money from her bank account in 2018.

Thaddeus Jones was found guilty of two counts of home invasion, eight counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of robbery and one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and faces up to 120 years in prison, according to DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin.

Officials said the victim, who resided near Naperville, was able to escape Jones and call 9-1-1 the morning of March 23 after driving to the bank with Jones. Jones fled in the woman's car and was apprehended by police later than day at a motel in Naperville, according to officials.

"While the victim in this case will never be able to forget what happened to her, it is my sincerest hope that the jury's finding of guilty on all counts will provide her some measure of justice knowing the man responsible for so much pain and suffering will be held accountable," Berlin said.

Jones' sentencing hearing is set for May 30.