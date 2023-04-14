U.S.: Billing records helped ID suspect in military documents leak

This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts, being taken into custody by armed tactical agents on Thursday in Dighton, Massachusetts. Associated Press

BOSTON -- Billing records of an internet social media platform helped the FBI identify a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman in the leak of highly classified military documents, according to court records unsealed Friday.

The new details came as Jack Teixeira appeared in court to face charges of unauthorized removal and retention of classified and national defense information.

A judge ordered him held until a detention hearing next week.