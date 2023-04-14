Lake County property transfers for March 6-7, 2023

Antioch

$406,000; 887 Red Hawk Drive, Antioch; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Nielsen Trust to Ronald W Baker

$215,000; 26546 W Linden Road, Antioch; Sold on March 7, 2023, by K&r Koehn LLC to Sarah M Mckimmy

Beach Park

$348,000; 39426 N Queensbury Lane, Beach Park; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Khanitta Chudhabuddhi to Laura Lyn Mones

$200,000; 39122 Welsh Lane, Beach Park; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Demetrius Thompson to Pauline S Balogun

Deerfield

$520,000; 534 Milford Road, Deerfield; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Liechten Trust to Estee Swillinger Simms

$430,000; 1241 Deerfield Road, Deerfield; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Genesis Inv Corp to Dennis Schroeder

Fox Lake

$200,000; 7209 Wheaton Ln Unit 338, Fox Lake; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Rachella Barrett to Virgil Schwerdtfeger

$76,500; 11 Saint Thomas Colony Unit 1, Fox Lake; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Rogelio S Aganon Jr to Isabela Sabau

Grayslake

$402,000; 518 Redwing Court, Grayslake; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Amit Kumar Das to Maurice C Hunt

$395,000; 18363 W Meander Drive, Grayslake; Sold on March 7, 2023, by James M Mccarthy to John Carlo Pablo Soriano

$365,000; 490 Arlington Lane, Grayslake; Sold on March 7, 2023, by John Stewart to Adam Zak

$325,000; 363 Allison Court, Grayslake; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Adrienne M Inman to Russell Verbofsky

$275,000; 1445 Cheriton Circle, Grayslake; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Lara Kiddle to Dmitrii Zverev

Gurnee

$240,000; 18269 W Woodland Terrace, Gurnee; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Thomas M Goggin to Mark Lowry

$188,000; 5132 Coventry Lane, Gurnee; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Gabriel J Romero to Michelle Gordon

Hawthorn Woods

$686,500; 133 Brookside Circle, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on March 6, 2023, by William Ryan Homes Inc to Craig Streem

$677,000; 25397 N Abbey Glenn Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Sari Peller Stozek to Jinny Joseph

Highland Park

$338,000; 626 Homewood Ave Unit 208, Highland Park; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Hoffman Trust to Janie Skolnick

Ingleside

$140,000; 35149 N Shoreline Drive, Ingleside; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Leann V Koziol to Chloe N Hovel

Lake Bluff

$475,000; 213 Forest View Drive, Lake Bluff; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Leonard Trust to Alizee Krizman

Lake Forest

$275,000; 267 Noble Ave., Lake Forest; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Wagner Iii Trust to Casey Maguire

$270,000; 90 Franklin Pl E Unit 211, Lake Forest; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Bridgette Trust to Cristina Salvatierra Lowe

Lake Villa

$319,000; 321 Hampton Court, Lake Villa; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Jayadev Anne to Crystal J King

$220,000; 624 Winchester Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Edward M Dewey to Emmanuel Roman

$200,000; 39113 N Cedar Crest Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Timothy J Carden to Ethan Christopher Lester

Lake Zurich

$365,000; 24060 N Lakeside Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Thomas M Klinkert Jr to James P Michael

$290,000; 21317 W Shady Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on March 7, 2023, by James J Rende Jr to Aleksandra Manterys

Libertyville

$516,000; 342 Butterfield Lane, Libertyville; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to David M Bednarski

$465,000; 330 W Cook Ave., Libertyville; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Kopania Trust to Marcos Rodriguez

$284,000; 415 S 4th Ave., Libertyville; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Andrew William Rauen to Fernando Arzate

$155,000; 1961 Placid Lane, Libertyville; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Daniel Beelow

Mundelein

$390,000; 2863 Kessler Drive, Mundelein; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Bharathi Subburathinam Ganapat Raman

$361,000; 2871 Kessler Drive, Mundelein; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Satya Ravi Siddani

$349,500; 2670 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Randy Bugayong

$231,500; 318 S Lakeshore Drive, Mundelein; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Michael P Johnson to Matthew Stevens

$190,000; 1194 Ballantrae Pl Unit E, Mundelein; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Charles E Seeds to Bryan Montes Deoca

Round Lake

$260,000; 528 Beechwood Drive, Round Lake; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Cynthia V Esqueda

$165,000; 109 W Washington St., Round Lake; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Trevor Roath to Miguel A Correa

Round Lake Beach

$375,000; 2671 Wildflower Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Michael Kolle to Petr Tkac

$345,000; 2127 N Camden Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Marshall Lewis to Kenneth W Hamilton

$232,000; 18 E Country Walk Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Emanuel P Gamboa to Angel Sanchez

$146,000; 1197 N Red Oak Cir Unit 4, Round Lake Beach; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Douglas Whitt to Brad Thomas Shoback

Spring Grove

$120,000; 37676 N Nippersink Place, Spring Grove; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Glaser Trust to Gustavo Chavez

Wauconda

$324,000; 2844 Sweet Clover Way, Wauconda; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Harry C Trumfio to Kathryn Elizabeth Zwiefelhofer

$303,000; 1017 Sheridan Drive, Wauconda; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Diversity Homes LLC Series G to Erin Elizabeth Kyrk

$180,000; 660 Laurel Ave., Wauconda; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Daniel Haze to Alejandro Yoni Bandillo

Waukegan

$312,500; 2918 Carriage Lane, Waukegan; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Sasho L Nedanovski to Jeremiah Diaz

$275,000; 2440 N Poplar St., Waukegan; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Linda A Johnson to Jaime Santiago

$260,000; 1155 S Talcott Drive, Waukegan; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Martin A Vananrooy to Aldin Ejupovic

$250,000; 400 Campus Circle, Waukegan; Sold on March 7, 2023, by James M Lambert to Derise L Patterson

$212,000; 1518 Hamilton Court, Waukegan; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Jeanne M Kerkstra to Teodor G Petre

$210,000; 1326 Terrace Ave., Waukegan; Sold on March 7, 2023, by R O I Global LLC to Audrey Nannenga

$138,000; 3501 N Lewis Ave., Waukegan; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Lb Igloo Series Iv Trust to Consuelo Castillo

$116,000; 913 Pine St., Waukegan; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Roger Schwab

$115,000; 1316 N Jackson St., Waukegan; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Dlj Mortgage Capital LLC to Francisco Melgoza

Winthrop Harbor

$160,000; 1022 Fulton Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on March 7, 2023, by William Lamm to Steven Niskanen

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.