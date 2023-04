DuPage County property transfers for March 1-6, 2023

Addison

$383,000; 916 E Gladys Ave., Addison; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Pawel Mrozek to Michael Joseph Jarosz

$350,000; 820 Kings Point Dr W, Addison; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Jesus D Rocha to Brian Archambault

$295,000; 35 S Addison Road, Addison; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Charo D Rivera to Miguel Tiscareno

$272,500; 118 N Rose Ave., Addison; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Terry R Yormark Ii to Paulina D Bonilla

$260,000; 374 W Park Ave., Addison; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Hof Reo 1 LLC to Stephanie A Sturm

$148,000; 961 N Rohlwing Rd Unit GA, Addison; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Christy Thi Nguyen

$147,000; 970 N Rohlwing Rd Unit 201A, Addison; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Lsf9 Master Participation Trus to Jash Patel

Aurora

$475,000; 1248 Star Grass Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Vicky L Oakley to Tomas D Aviles

$475,000; 1248 Star Grass Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Andresen Trust to Vicky L Oakley

$409,000; 854 Finley Drive, Aurora; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Fareeha Mahmood

$392,500; 4516 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Gisselle Corral

$365,000; 543 Hammond Ave., Aurora; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Sheryl L Fulmer to Charles Carn

$355,000; 270 Meadow Lakes Blvd., Aurora; Sold on March 6, 2023, by David G Barber to Vaibhav Singh

$340,000; 3000 Savannah Drive, Aurora; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Christie L Sawyer to Andrew Dunbar

$329,000; 1980 Stephen St., Aurora; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Marc A Kohler to Eduardo Escobar Estrada

$315,000; 1565 Brook Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Timothy S Nielsen to Andrew L Albrecht

$293,000; 1001 Times Square Drive, Aurora; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Eleven Thirty Three LLC

$287,500; 2875 Evergreen Lane, Aurora; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Guadalupe Algaba De Poulsen to Thomas Jencks

$240,000; 3130 Winchester Ct E, Aurora; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Sfr Borrower 2021-2 LLC to Michael Finley

$225,500; 1070 Woodview Court, Aurora; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Vithalani Inc to David A Golubok

Bensenville

$660,000; 17W025 2nd Ave., Bensenville; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Timothy J Sullivan to Sergio Barajas

$456,000; 4N360 Church Road, Bensenville; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Bensenville Land Trust to Alicja Niemyska

$352,000; 4N618 Ridgewood Ave., Bensenville; Sold on March 6, 2023, by First American Bank Trustee to Alfonso Conde

$325,000; 706 Algonquin Ave., Bensenville; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Hermilo Gomez to Robert Baxter

$231,000; 354 Spruce Ave., Bensenville; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Jodi Soto to Leonardo Noel Arroyo

Bloomingdale

$282,000; 257 Fremont Court, Bloomingdale; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Carmella Dibasilio to Andrius Jasmanta

$210,000; 120 Lakeview Dr Unit 219, Bloomingdale; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Wincenty Bednarczyk to Maria F Cardone

$200,000; 320 Deer Glen Way Unit D, Bloomingdale; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Jessica A Cavnar to Amaar Zafar

Burr Ridge

$355,000; 16W337 95th Place, Burr Ridge; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Davis Trust to Vaida Akelaitis

Carol Stream

$350,000; 861 Boone Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Leslie F Novak to Louis Epps

$325,000; 510 Hanley Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Marie E Jirsa to Stephanie L Watkins

$310,000; 348 Clearwater Court, Carol Stream; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Daniel B Riley to Robert E Gura

$275,000; 245 Shawnee Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Margaret Hale to Jesus Guzman Jr

$246,000; 1095 Rockport Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Denise M Archibald to Luis Alberto Rosas

$223,000; 338 Wexford Ct Unit 1-3, Carol Stream; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Sutera Trust to Eliadin Monterrubio

Clarendon Hills

$237,000; 544 Willowcreek Ct Unit 3-9, Clarendon Hills; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Donna J Bethune to Casey A Hornsby

Darien

$335,000; 3301 Stewart Drive, Darien; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Javier Villa to Jesus Ortega Varela

$290,000; 7718 Gail Ave., Darien; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Leiha Elise Carpen to Michele L Laterzo

$275,000; 6801 Clarendon Hills Road, Darien; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Scott A Wilke to Lauren A Finnegan

Downers Grove

$600,000; 1400 Wood Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on March 6, 2023, by David R Eblen to Colin O Hare

$551,000; 609 Millbrook Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Joan R Batcha to Leo J Gustas

$465,000; 1120 Parker Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Kyle W Gansel to Kenneth Mcnally

$435,000; 1430 62nd St., Downers Grove; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Lynette M Sterner to David A Ferlmann

$400,000; 913 Claremont Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Christine Doll to Jose L Gonzalez

$385,000; 6044 Boundary Road, Downers Grove; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Jason Anthony Linder to Karissa L Erber

$345,000; 7205 Lyman Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Gishu Wong to Jamieson Westergaard

$305,000; 6367 Banburry Rd Unit 6367, Downers Grove; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Kelly O Connell to Jessica Durkin

$190,000; 2140 63rd St., Downers Grove; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Louis Canino to Alicia Escalante

$150,000; 2900 Maple Ave Unit 20A & GARAGE 18, Downers Grove; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Erin Maida to Terrance Kinnane

Elmhurst

$670,000; 123 W Harbour Terrace, Elmhurst; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Randall Joint Trust to Miltjadh Iljadhi

$585,000; 510 E Adams St., Elmhurst; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Alexander M Pecoraro to Kyle Nunz

$465,000; 766 S Parkside Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Samuel Rathbun to Zachary Edward Hughes Carlson

$380,000; 135 S York St Unit 412 & P54, Elmhurst; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Daniel Grainge to Trajo Casa LLC

$310,500; 165 S Villa Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Westcoast 1 International LLC to Nashua Mahuron

$135,000; 100 W Butterfield Rd Unit 312N, Elmhurst; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Kelly Kielbasa

Glen Ellyn

$420,000; 570 Coolidge Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Anthony Deriggi Jr to Bradley Tyler Shanks

$405,000; 380 Maple St., Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Kristen M Curtis to Patrick J Kelly

$235,000; 1032 Swift Rd Unit 1B, Glen Ellyn; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Jacob R Walters to Katherine J Pacetti

Glendale Heights

$350,000; 19 Blue Ridge Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on March 3, 2023, by J Martin Olsen to Jason M Olsen

$285,000; 129 E Altgeld Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Jason Olsen to Jesse A Silva

$231,000; 1518 Golfview Court, Glendale Heights; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Amanda M Kumzi to Jalisia Robinson

$107,500; 252 Shorewood Dr Unit GD, Glendale Heights; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Chetan B Naik to Joginder Kaur

Hinsdale

$585,000; 412 Bonnie Brae Road, Hinsdale; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Calamos Trust to Georgia Levine

$480,000; 801 Chanticleer Lane, Hinsdale; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Nancy Kelley Gibson to James A Marshall

$395,000; 324 The Lane, Hinsdale; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Thomas G Trescott to Courtyard Custom Builders Inc

$199,000; 300 Claymoor Unit 2E, Hinsdale; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Skydan Equity Partners LLC to Zvezdana Rojina

Itasca

$405,500; 302 Nicole Way, Itasca; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Thomas Roberts to Christy Cvetan

$375,000; 550 E Devon Ave Unit 160, Itasca; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Mencini Properties Inc to Esk Holdings LLC Itasca

$331,000; 5N409 Andrene Lane, Itasca; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Itasca Bank & Trust Co Trustee to Thomas A Devaney

$315,000; 23 Bay Drive, Itasca; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Nathan Murugaian to Hao Tian

$148,500; 1451 W Irving Park Rd Unit A-211, Itasca; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Eguiarte Trust to Medinah Terrace LLC

$147,500; 1469 W Irving Park Rd Unit A-125, Itasca; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Francisco Viera to Medinah Terrace LLC

$147,500; 1469 W Irving Park Rd Unit A-124, Itasca; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Ericka Dall to Medinah Terrace LLC

$147,500; 1451 W Irving Park Rd Unit A-110, Itasca; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Vacca Investment Inc to Medinah Terrace LLC

$146,500; 1469 W Irving Park Rd Unit A-225, Itasca; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Robert Ligas to Medinah Terrace LLC

$142,500; 1451 W Irving Park Rd Unit A-111, Itasca; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Hemal Rao to Medinah Terrace LLC

$141,500; 1469 W Irving Park Rd Unit A-224, Itasca; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Danuta Kempa to Medinah Terrace LLC

$141,500; 1451 W Irving Park Rd Unit A-210, Itasca; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Rodoslaw Krosowski to Medinah Terrace LLC

$140,000; 1212 E Irving Park Road, Itasca; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Robert Kurzka to Cv Irving Properties LLC

$122,500; 1469 W Irving Park Rd Unit A-122, Itasca; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Dana K Guanci to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1469 W Irving Park Rd Unit A-222, Itasca; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Tomasz Madro to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1469 W Irving Park Rd Unit A-221, Itasca; Sold on March 6, 2023, by 1469 W Irving Park An Individu to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1469 W Irving Park Rd Unit A-118, Itasca; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Clemenet C Malinowski to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1451 W Irving Park Rd Unit A-219, Itasca; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Patricia A Villavicencio to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1451 W Irving Park Rd Unit A-217, Itasca; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1451 W Irving Park Rd Unit A-216, Itasca; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Ilona Utrata to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1451 W Irving Park Rd Unit A-119, Itasca; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1451 W Irving Park Rd Unit A-117, Itasca; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Jaime M Samaras to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1451 W Irving Park Rd Unit A-115, Itasca; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1451 W Irving Park Rd Unit A-114, Itasca; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Malgorzata Grabowska to Medinah Terrace LLC

$122,000; 1451 W Irving Park Rd Unit A-112, Itasca; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1469 W Irving Park Rd Unit A-223, Itasca; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Jerzy Nitkiewicz to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1469 W Irving Park Rd Unit A-220, Itasca; Sold on March 6, 2023, by M Anwarullah Mian to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1469 W Irving Park Rd Unit A-218, Itasca; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Anna K Ventrella to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1469 W Irving Park Rd Unit A-121, Itasca; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Mike Ventrella to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1469 W Irving Park Rd Unit A-120, Itasca; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Midway Exchange Trs 1 LLC to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1451 W Irving Park Rd Unit A-215, Itasca; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Ali J Danesh to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1451 W Irving Park Rd Unit A-212, Itasca; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Kazimiera Wykurz to Medinah Terrace LLC

$116,000; 1451 W Irving Park Rd Unit A-116, Itasca; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Ridvan Kurt to Medinah Terrace LLC

Lisle

$385,000; 5237 Oakview Drive, Lisle; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Dent Trust to Robert Jeffrey Smallwood

$325,000; 1164 Longwood Drive, Lisle; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Grandview Capita LLC to Thomas M Cummane

$287,500; 4418 Chelsea Ave., Lisle; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Douglas Andrew Smith to Sergio A Arellano

Lombard

$445,000; 345 Hillcrest Lane, Lombard; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Xianglan Bai to Lawrence E Dison

$374,000; 1009 S School St., Lombard; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Dean Cribaro to Corey Michael Shamy

$265,000; 500 E St Charles Rd Unit 305, Lombard; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Shehla Khan to Latanya Mccracken

$265,000; 231 E North Ave., Lombard; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Jose Roberto Huerta Huerta

$237,500; 310 S Main St Unit 205, Lombard; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Timothy A Janeway to Russell Reneau

$220,000; 374 N La Londe Ave., Lombard; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Gloria J Hickey to Renoldas Rutkunas

$154,500; 2015 S Finley Rd Unit 1206, Lombard; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Lemond Trust to Christine Kieta

Naperville

$675,000; 24104 Ascot Court, Naperville; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Jonathan Calero to Patrick R Petrillo

$673,000; 24146 Brancaster Drive, Naperville; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Thomas P Ellis to Jonathan Calero

$650,000; 1220 Hollingswood Ave., Naperville; Sold on March 2, 2023, by 421 Cleveland Properties LLC to Andre Gama Lemego

$612,500; 610 Thornapple Drive, Naperville; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Kevin M Coen Trust to Bryan Robert Johns

$450,000; 1220 Hollingswood Ave., Naperville; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Yang Wang to 421 Cleveland Properties LLC

$385,000; 537 Seville Ave., Naperville; Sold on March 2, 2023, by Miguel A Diaz to Randall Darrin Hallum

$345,000; 24W660 Lakewood Drive, Naperville; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Zabel R Vercillo to Minir Dauti

$265,000; 708 Blossom Court, Naperville; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Constance K Cumming Trust to Rajnish Nath

$265,000; 2620 Carrolwood Road, Naperville; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Madan Mohan C Amilineni to Tingting Bao

$252,000; 1913 Wisteria Ct Unit 4, Naperville; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Nathan Mcgraw to Juntong Wang

$210,000; 1730 Park St Unit 205, Naperville; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Parrish Ventures LLC to Suaa LLC

$165,000; 10135 Sunridge Drive, Naperville; Sold on March 2, 2023, by RIchard D OConnor Trust to Richard J Woytowych

$142,000; 1041 N Mill St Unit 8-309 & 8-P20, Naperville; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Fengchun Lu to Juliana Zaremba

Oak Brook

$750,000; 26 Blue Grass Court, Oak Brook; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Julita E Orbeta Estate to Zachary Selskey

$435,000; 5 Oak Brook Club Dr Unit N202, Oak Brook; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Barbara M Wolfrum to Hani I Salti

Roselle

$335,000; 23 Claria Drive, Roselle; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Edward Spinner to Michael Issac Lemmo

$290,000; 1185 Darby Lane, Roselle; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Saleem Mohammed to Cristal E Castel Tovar

$190,000; 820 Lake St Unit 206, Roselle; Sold on March 1, 2023, by 820 Lake St LLC to 820 Lake Unit 206 LLC

Villa Park

$432,000; 511 S Michigan Ave., Villa Park; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Joe Deantonis to Colin R Hohman

$263,000; 109 S Michigan Ave., Villa Park; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Jason Reyes to Peter G Elgeness

$180,000; 1123 N Harvard Ave., Villa Park; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Ciske Trust to Harpreet Kalsi

West Chicago

$285,000; 2N725 Woodcrest Drive, West Chicago; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Olha Kolomiyets to Adalberto Villegas

Westmont

$239,500; 126 Peach Tree Lane, Westmont; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Shari Bongiorno to Jennifer Hand

Wheaton

$640,500; 1937 Buckingham Drive, Wheaton; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Carter H Klein to Jason Esser

$459,000; 1564 Stonebridge Trail, Wheaton; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Mathilde Danca to Kathlean Jo Delaney

$425,000; 2S254 Madison St., Wheaton; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Jeremy Finzel to Kameran Sarlati

$389,000; 719 E Willow Ave., Wheaton; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Lorier 2020 Trust to Joshua Luetkehans

$370,000; 1210 S Prospect St., Wheaton; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Trent Michael Weaver to Karl A Stough

$222,500; 502 S Knollwood Drive, Wheaton; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Celeste G Mirkovic to Serena Dizonno

Willowbrook

$245,000; 211 Stanhope Dr Unit D, Willowbrook; Sold on March 1, 2023, by John W Field to Beata Aukstins

$199,500; 6183 Pinewood Ct Unit 103, Willowbrook; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Steve J Marquardt to Vasyl Tsakhniv

$142,000; 9S040 Lake Dr Unit 11-107, Willowbrook; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Patricia A Kelly to 95040 Lake LLC

$132,000; 19 Kingery Quarter Unit 107B, Willowbrook; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Rcf 2 Acquisition Trust to Jovan Toromanoski

Winfield

$375,000; 26W195 Klein Creek Drive, Winfield; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Doreen B Redman to Robert C Smith

Wood Dale

$311,000; 402 N Edgewood Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Pamela R Arrigoni to Daniel Ryan Bartalone Sr

$180,000; 465 W Dominion Dr Unit 604, Wood Dale; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Pamela Griffin to Joseph Ciolino

Woodridge

$396,000; 6918 Glenn Court, Woodridge; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Dewitt Family LLC to Nathan Steele

$340,000; 7917 Westview Lane, Woodridge; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Kyle Marcum to James Cosgrove

$185,000; 8101 Piers Dr Unit 1807, Woodridge; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Thomas Gibbs to Jianzhao Wang

$175,000; 2713 Northcreek Dr Unit 2206, Woodridge; Sold on March 1, 2023, by Gjorgi Stefanov to Aadhiv Ramsundar

$160,000; 2148 Country Club Dr Unit 6E, Woodridge; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Redentor Empinado to Zachary Allen Spiro

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.