Des Plaines park board to talk Lake Opeka improvements

The Des Plaines Park District board meets Tuesday to discuss improvements to the Lake Opeka shoreline and other issues.

An update on the construction of the Arndt Aquatic and Recreation Facility at 1990 White St., also is on the agenda, as well as work being done to create the Foxtail on the Lake restaurant inside a district building at Lake Park, 1177 Howard Ave. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the district headquarters, 2222 Birch St.