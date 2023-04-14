Cook County property transfers for Feb. 14 to March 7, 2023
Arlington Heights
$650,000; 2760 E Country Lake Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Benson Trust to Patrick T Wise
$620,000; 1623 S Ridge Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Steven F Krause to Jin Sol Oh
$525,000; 711 W Nichols Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Marder Trust to Sunil Yashwant Khairnar
$370,000; 1623 W Bray Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on Feb. 14, 2023, by Jack Forsythe to Symbat Arstabekova
$325,000; 116 N Peartree Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Neuschaefer Trust to Timothy Zack
$322,000; 115 E Berkley Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Bernard L Hammer to Mike Beniamin Fedorca
$157,500; 8 S Derbyshire Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Dushane Trust to Lisa Anne Dushane
$142,000; 2218 S Goebbert Rd Unit 293, Arlington Heights; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Tom Szuster to Marcin Szuster
$141,000; 1625 N Windsor Dr Unit 101, Arlington Heights; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Ched Pagtakhan to Jason Wake
Bartlett
$191,000; 369 Wilmington Dr Unit A2, Bartlett; Sold on Feb. 14, 2023, by Shane Crawford to Kent Ralston
Buffalo Grove
$365,000; 7 Knight Hill Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Luis F Rodriguez to William Stoecker
$360,000; 1088 Mill Creek Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Ramey Trust to Matthew J Ferneau
$325,000; 426 Regent Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by John C Foley to Kishore Kandepu
$308,000; 61 Le Jardin Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Praveen Donepudi
$155,000; 2 Villa Verde Dr Unit 320, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Bianca Kesler to Andrei Alekseenko
$136,000; 122 Morningside Ln W, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Cooper Trust to Circular Solutions Inc
Deer Park
$516,000; 21911 W Tori Lane, Deer Park; Sold on March 7, 2023, by Lubo Zhou to Oles Oleksiyenko
Des Plaines
$590,000; 651 Middleton Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Nowak Joint Trust to Benjamin Torrisi
$515,000; 1645 Webster Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Oscar Gomez to Eduardo Hower
$475,000; 500 Easy St., Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by John J Smith to Peter Vadopalas
$410,000; 380 W Millers Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Sam Gorail to Henry Hai Vo
$391,000; 1451 Webster Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Isanell Elyz Vidale to Thomas Van
$350,000; 717 Madelyn Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 14, 2023, by Koshy K Mathai to Ehimare B Madojemu
$350,000; 2415 E Ballard Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Koziol Properties Inc to Dorota Bartosiak
$311,000; 1276 S 6th Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Cathy Meyer to Susan Sieck
$302,000; 1106 S River Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Bogumila Jusko to Graham Braun
$300,000; 366 Elk Blvd., Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Karl V Schoch to Lincoln Anderson
$295,000; 1670 Mill St Unit 505, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 14, 2023, by Jill A Jacob to Jacqueline K Malacha
$252,000; 504 Country Ln Unit 504, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Xian Zhang
$230,000; 555 Graceland Ave Unit 302, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Maya K Bainbridge to Megan Paxtor
$200,000; 1380 Oakwood Ave Unit 304, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Devon Bank Trustee to Viktor Nachev
$174,000; 9381 Bay Colony Dr Unit 3N, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Wioleta S Wencel to James Ganshirt
$150,000; 9345 Hamilton Ct Unit D, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by David Velleux to Shana Johnson
$135,000; 8864 Northshore Dr Unit 1A, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Stillwater Usa LLC to Joshua M Devitt
$125,000; 8936 N Parkside Ave Unit 114, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Goran Stosovic to Marija Miljojkovic
$120,500; 9561 Dee Rd Unit 204D, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by E Victor Novak to LJM Rjm LLC
$94,000; 1243 Brown St Unit 1L, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Frances C Marada to Emil Bilgazyev
$70,500; 9575 Terrace Pl Unit 1H, Des Plaines; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Us Bank Trust Na Trustee to Ireneusz Chmur
Elk Grove Village
$681,000; 1033 Dakota Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Emerald Inc to Quaneedria Logan
$358,000; 570 Rutgers Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Vesole Real Estate II LLC
$300,000; 328 Dorchester Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Christina Voltaire to Madlynn M Clauson
$290,000; 1487 Circle Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Presti Trust to Jeffrey A Horler
$280,000; 943 Grissom Trail, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Eugene J Giannola Jr to Lukens A Haas
$275,000; 1486 Circle Ct Unit 1486, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Ranjay Singh
$100,000; 898 Wellington Ave Unit 316, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Thomas V Schiro to LJI Properties LLC
Hanover Park
$300,000; 5324 Cinema Dr E, Hanover Park; Sold on March 6, 2023, by Jozef Glowa to Tomasz Jacek Chwalek
$280,000; 7826 Kensington Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Frank Priami to Rasim Ogresevic
$250,000; 1763 Goddard Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on March 3, 2023, by Growth Property Acquisitions L to Michael A Chrastka
Hoffman Estates
$590,000; 5070 Thornbark Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Dingran Wang to Brent Ostoich
$565,000; 2049 Cheshire Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Michael Gauthier to Daniel M Saban
$430,000; 1675 Kingsdale Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Teodora Todorova to Sunakshi Zutshi
$379,000; 4280 Dixon Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Cohen Trust to Jerome Carrera
$286,000; 1530 Newcastle Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Richard J Vodicka to Ilhomjon Tursunov
$195,000; 580 Amherst Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Chae Smith to Grandview Capital LLC
$155,000; 1734 Sessions Walk, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Feb. 14, 2023, by Chi Chun A Chang to Andrew Nazar
$147,000; 1743 Sussex Walk Unit E, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Jeffrey Prodehl Jr to Gracie Durban
$115,000; 670 Hill Dr Unit 312, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Olger Garcia to Melissa Ann Nava
Mount Prospect
$505,000; 2101 W Haven St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Dennis R Hegarty to John Tate
Palatine
$770,000; 1331 W Windhill Drive, Palatine; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Bijoy Abraham to Chunbin Chen
$740,000; 1036 W Hunting Drive, Palatine; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Timothy D Reidy to Derek D Stienstra
$508,000; 270 N Smith St., Palatine; Sold on Feb. 14, 2023, by Marl Cedro to Andrew Cockroft
$420,000; 32 E Moseley Road, Palatine; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Garbis Garo Kurtjian to Bryan Venegoni
$399,000; 146 S Belle Ave., Palatine; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Muecke Trust to Genevieve Levin
$385,000; 249 N Oak St., Palatine; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Impact Capital LLC to Vincent Charles Jaron
$372,500; 137 S Elizabeth Ave., Palatine; Sold on Feb. 14, 2023, by Ilene S Seligmann to Mario Saul Cortez
$330,000; 605 N Rohlwing Road, Palatine; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Eileen Tapp to Georg Thut
$290,000; 109 N Linden Ave., Palatine; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Karen R Aprile to William H Koch
$285,000; 872 S Insignia Court, Palatine; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Xuewen Zhang to Gary K Artinian
$202,000; 2141 N Heather Ln Unit 40B, Palatine; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Piel Trust to Sandra Rodriguez Martinez
$160,000; 1243 E Baldwin Ln Unit 403, Palatine; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Laurra Koster to Vedat Ellidokuzoglu
$155,500; 912 S Plum Grove Rd Unit 121, Palatine; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Michael R Swartz to Deepanshi Goel
$78,500; 140 W Wood St Unit 213, Palatine; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Marilyn Barrera to P Mishev LLC
Prospect Heights
$380,500; 710 Glendale Drive, Prospect Heights; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Us Bank Na Trustee to Jessica B Thompson
$315,000; 635 Concord Way, Prospect Heights; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Iroquois Holdings LLC to Tommaso Pino
$259,500; 508 Loch Lomond Ln Unit B, Prospect Heights; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Megan Pastor to Chang Bum Lee
Rolling Meadows
$310,000; 3602 Owl Drive, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Feb. 14, 2023, by Nabil Ali to James J Hackett
$302,000; 2488 Smith St., Rolling Meadows; Sold on Feb. 14, 2023, by Saleem Mohammed to Nurzat Dzhanagulov
$258,000; 3100 Town Square Dr Unit 100, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Nicholas Fricano to Rachel Moline
$230,000; 2506 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Debra D Johann to Maria Recendez
$117,000; 5550 Astor Ln Unit 111, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Serena R Dizonno to Zijing Wang
Schaumburg
$455,000; 893 Asbury Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Abhishek M Pednekar to Tia K Felice
$448,000; 55 N Walnut Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Treblum Solutions Group Inc to Sharon Lynn Pierce
$395,000; 610 John Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Kimberly Mack to Brian Nielsen
$285,000; 542 Stone Gate Circle, Schaumburg; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Sharon Pierce to Mohamed Mousa Koli
$260,000; 745 Ebbtide Point, Schaumburg; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Nb Real Estate LLC to Dilnoza Babamuratova
$260,000; 1782 Nature Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by High Hillcrest LLC to Yurii Khimchak
$235,500; 44 Amber Ct Unit Z2, Schaumburg; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Guarino Trust to Gregory A Johnsen Jr
$200,000; 1451 Seven Pines Rd Unit C1, Schaumburg; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Alberto Gonzalez to Ashley Padgett
$153,500; 318 Clearwater Ln Unit 36B, Schaumburg; Sold on Feb. 14, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Rf3 LLC
Streamwood
$292,500; 816 Larsen Ave., Streamwood; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Vrg Real Estate Inc to Melissa Palacios
$275,000; 1114 Tuscany Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Feb. 14, 2023, by Michael M Taruc to Thomas Pohl
$245,000; 1018 S Park Blvd., Streamwood; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Janice Lescher to Valentin Camargo
$230,000; 545 East Ave., Streamwood; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Krzyszlof Burdek to Mayra J Ramos
$214,000; 7 Hoover Ct Unit B, Streamwood; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by William Darzins to Kayla Davila
$153,000; 93 N Victoria Ln Unit C, Streamwood; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Nijole Karnauchova to Tina Hoang
$149,000; 139 N Park Blvd Unit B, Streamwood; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Abdul Ahmad to Javier Carrillo
Wheeling
$383,000; 249 Wille Ave., Wheeling; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Namrata Jeshang to Jaymhond Calanoc
$370,000; 57 S Wolf Road, Wheeling; Sold on Feb. 15, 2023, by Josephine Basillio Gualberto to Jose L Barraza
$298,000; 187 Lucerne Ct Unit 307B, Wheeling; Sold on Feb. 17, 2023, by Lizabeth Schatten to Jose Roberto Lizano
$255,000; 155 E Dennis Road, Wheeling; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Bloethner Trust to Leonardo Quintana
$163,000; 647 Gray Ct Unit 7-C, Wheeling; Sold on Feb. 14, 2023, by Muhammad Saleem to Anna D Balabanova Hristova
$120,000; 813 Valley Stream Dr Unit A, Wheeling; Sold on Feb. 16, 2023, by Esther Velasco to Jose Cuevas
• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.