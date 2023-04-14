Aurora police investigate shooting that injured one person

One person suffered minor injuries from glass shattering inside a vehicle that was struck by gunfire Thursday afternoon on Aurora's near east side.

Police officials said they were called to the 700 block of Fifth Street just before 5 p.m. for reports for gunfire in the area.

Officers discovered a vehicle parked in the area that several people were inside of when it was struck by gunfire. No one was shot, police said.

One person suffered minor injuries from shattered glass, but was treated at the scene and released.

Witnesses told police that a man with a gun ran into a multifamily residence shortly after the shooting.

Police searched the building after all occupants had exited safely and were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the department's investigation division at (630) 256-5500.

A $5,000 reward is also available through Aurora Area Crime Stoppers for tips that lead to the arrest of the offender. Call (630) 892-1000 to leave an anonymous tip or visit p3tips.com/135 to report information anonymously and remain eligible for rewards.