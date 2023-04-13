Naperville Area Chamber encouraging Volunteer Week participation

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging the community to participate during its third annual Volunteer Week.

The NACC Corporate Social Responsibility and Not-For-Profit committees, in partnership with Giving DuPage, is presenting the opportunity from Sunday through April 22. Presented by Navistar and Sikich, Volunteer Week was created to motivate the community to find ways to help not-for-profit organizations.

To participate or find out more about Volunteer Week, visit naperville.net/your-region/nacc-volunteer-week.

For year-round volunteer opportunities and to access a full list of DuPage County nonprofits, visit Giving DuPage at givingdupage.org.