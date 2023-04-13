Mundelein High student athletes punished after investigation into baseball team's conduct

An unspecified number of Mundelein High School student athletes face undisclosed punishments for conduct violations confirmed during an investigation of the varsity baseball team, the school announced Thursday.

Details were scant to protect the confidentiality of the student disciplinary process, according to the school's statement.

"Students found in violation of the athletic code of conduct were issued athletic code consequences," the statement reads. "Alleged violations of the student code of conduct are still under review."

The investigation by school administrators began after someone reported possible conduct violations Friday, Principal Alexandria Rios Taylor said in an earlier statement sent to the media and Mundelein High families.

Taylor didn't describe the nature of the alleged conduct, and a school spokesman repeatedly declined to elaborate.

The Mustangs postponed four varsity baseball games, between Saturday and Wednesday, during the investigation. The team was scheduled to resume play Thursday afternoon in an away game against Waukegan High, making up a game initially scheduled for this past Monday.