 

Mundelein High student athletes punished after investigation into baseball team's conduct

  • An unspecified number of Mundelein High School student athletes face undisclosed punishments for conduct violations, school officials confirmed Thursday.

    An unspecified number of Mundelein High School student athletes face undisclosed punishments for conduct violations, school officials confirmed Thursday. Daily Herald File Photo, 2018

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 4/13/2023 4:14 PM

An unspecified number of Mundelein High School student athletes face undisclosed punishments for conduct violations confirmed during an investigation of the varsity baseball team, the school announced Thursday.

Details were scant to protect the confidentiality of the student disciplinary process, according to the school's statement.

 

"Students found in violation of the athletic code of conduct were issued athletic code consequences," the statement reads. "Alleged violations of the student code of conduct are still under review."

The investigation by school administrators began after someone reported possible conduct violations Friday, Principal Alexandria Rios Taylor said in an earlier statement sent to the media and Mundelein High families.

Taylor didn't describe the nature of the alleged conduct, and a school spokesman repeatedly declined to elaborate.

The Mustangs postponed four varsity baseball games, between Saturday and Wednesday, during the investigation. The team was scheduled to resume play Thursday afternoon in an away game against Waukegan High, making up a game initially scheduled for this past Monday.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Another Mundelein High School baseball game postponed as misconduct investigation continues
Related Article
Another Mundelein High School baseball game postponed as misconduct investigation continues
 
Games postponed as Mundelein HS investigates allegations of misconduct by baseball team members
Related Article
Games postponed as Mundelein HS investigates allegations of misconduct by baseball team members
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 