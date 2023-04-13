Malfunctioning lights blamed for Arlington Heights nursing home fire

No injuries were reported from a small fire at an Arlington Heights nursing home that fire officials say was sparked by malfunctioning LED hallway lights.

Firefighters were called to the four-story nursing home on the 1200 block of West Central Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. Monday when an automatic fire alarm was activated.

Firefighters encountered light smoke and a small fire in the hallway ceiling on the third floor near an end unit, fire officials said.

The fire was extinguished within minutes and no residents were displaced, fire officials said.

Investigators remained on scene until about 12:30 a.m. checking the building's similar LED strip lights, but found no evidence the others were faulty.

Fire officials estimate the fire caused about $15,000 in cosmetic damage to the hallway and ceiling.