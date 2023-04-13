Arlington Hts. men among 3 charged in ruse burglary in Naperville

Naperville police and DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin on Thursday warned residents to be vigilant about who they let into their homes following a ruse burglary.

Three Cook County men, including two from Arlington Heights, burglarized a Naperville couple's home Tuesday after claiming they were there to fix a water problem, authorities said.

Lawrence Miller, 29, of the 3400 block of South Goebbert Road in Arlington Heights; Sam Mason, 26, of the 500 block of South Windsor Drive in Arlington Heights; and Christopher Nicholas, 36, of the 5600 block of North Central in Chicago, are charged with residential burglary.

Miller and Nicholas also are charged with misdemeanor possession of burglary tools.

According to authorities, the couple, in their 70s, were sitting in their car in front of their home on Waxwing Avenue in Naperville when they were approached by a man, later identified as Miller, in a yellow safety vest claiming he was there to check on a problem regarding their water. Miller persuaded the man to allow him into the home to inspect the water in the kitchen and later persuaded him the man to go to the back of the residence to see the utility boxes, authorities said.

While away from the residence, the two other men entered the home and stole $6,000 worth of jewelry, authorities said.

Miller communicated with the two other men via a two-way radio while he was outside the residence with the victim, authorities said.

The three suspects were arrested later Tuesday after trying to sell some of the stolen jewelry at a Schaumburg pawnshop, according to a news release.

On Thursday, DuPage County Judge Daniel Guerin set a $1 million baill for Miller. Bail was set at $500,000 for Mason and $100,000 for Nicholas.

Miller and Mason will appear in court again on May 9. Nicholas will appear in court on May 11.

Berlin urged homeowners to use caution when approached by people claiming to be from a utility company or a service provider if they have not received prior notification of a home visit.

He encouraged homeowners to trust their instincts and call the utility or service provider for verification before allowing workers into their homes.