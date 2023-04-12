 

South Barrington may get another camera to read license plates of passing vehicles

  • South Barrington may get another camera to read license plates of passing vehicles. The town already has about 50, officials said.

    South Barrington may get another camera to read license plates of passing vehicles. The town already has about 50, officials said. Courtesy of Flock Safety

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 4/12/2023 5:15 PM

Suburban ne'er-do-wells, beware -- South Barrington officials are set to increase the village's already-hefty arsenal of crime-fighting automated license plate readers.

The village board on Thursday could vote to acquire another camera designed to read and record license plates and other automobile information.

 

The village began installing plate readers in neighborhoods in 2020, Village Administrator Bob Palmer said. About 50 are active in town.

The cameras passively scan passing vehicles and record images. The system alerts police when a car suspected of being used in a crime passes a camera, based on manufacturer, model, color, distinguishing features or marks and license plates. Information about cars without plates can be used, too.

The village's cameras have come from Atlanta-based Flock Group, and the new one would, too. The lease for the new camera, if approved, will cost the village $2,500 annually, officials said.

Flock has produced such equipment for municipalities, law enforcement agencies, schools and private companies across the Chicago area and the nation.

Departments using Flock camera systems share data.

Vernon Hills, Schaumburg and Roselle are among the suburbs that have such systems. Officials in Des Plaines and Barrington recently voted to get cameras from Flock, too.

Thursday's South Barrington board meeting is set for 7 p.m. at village hall, 30 S. Barrington Road.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Mount Prospect to hire two more cops, install license plate readers
Related Article
Mount Prospect to hire two more cops, install license plate readers
 
License plate reader credited with an assist in solving Vernon Hills burglary
Related Article
License plate reader credited with an assist in solving Vernon Hills burglary
 
License plate readers won't be used for traffic enforcement, Des Plaines chief says
Related Article
License plate readers won't be used for traffic enforcement, Des Plaines chief says
 
Barrington trustees vote to spend $70,000 on license plate reading cameras
Related Article
Barrington trustees vote to spend $70,000 on license plate reading cameras
 
Lake County officials wary of license plate readers' potential privacy issues
Related Article
Lake County officials wary of license plate readers' potential privacy issues
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 