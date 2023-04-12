Police release identity of Aurora murder victim

The identity of a 24-year-old Aurora man who died after being found Sunday in a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was released by Aurora police.

Myles Buie, an Aurora resident, was found inside the vehicle at 10 p.m. Sunday after police responded to several calls about the shooting.

He was transported to a hospital where he is pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police have no one in custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged call the department's investigation division at (630) 256-5500.

A $5,000 reward is also available through Aurora Area Crime Stoppers for tips that lead to the arrest of the offender. Call (630) 892-1000 to leave an anonymous tip or visit p3tips.com/135 to report information anonymously and remain eligible for rewards.