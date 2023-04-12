Man charged with trying to sell drugs to youths in Villa Park

A man is being held without bail on drug and violence charges after police investigated a report someone was trying to sell drugs to juveniles at a McDonald's restaurant.

Ryan C. Setaram, 24, of the 200 block of South Highland in Lombard, is charged with one count of armed violence -- having a weapon while in possession of cocaine.

He also is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Villa Park police said, in a Facebook post, that they were called to the McDonald's at St. Charles Road and Villa Avenue around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday. They say they found packages of powder cocaine and a loaded handgun.

Setaram is next due to appear in court Friday.

He pleaded guilty on April 3 to manufacturing or delivery of between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis, stemming from a Sept. 30, 2021, arrest in Lombard. He was free on bond until his sentencing in May.

In that case, prosecutors dropped charges that he was in unlawful possession, with intent to deliver, of hydrocodone, alprazolam, clonazepam and an amphetamine.