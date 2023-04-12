 

Former Harvest Bible leader accused of attacking woman in California

  • Former Harvest Bible Chapel pastor James MacDonald was charged with battery and assault late last month in California.

    Former Harvest Bible Chapel pastor James MacDonald was charged with battery and assault late last month in California. Daily Herald file photo, 2013

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 4/12/2023 11:45 PM

The former pastor of a Rolling Meadows church has been charged with felony battery and assault in California.

James MacDonald, who was fired from Harvest Bible Chapel in 2019, was arrested March 22 in Coronado, California, after he attacked a 59-year-old woman, authorities said.

 

He was trying to parallel park his truck about 10:15 a.m. on the 900 block of Orange Avenue when he struck the woman's car. The two exited their cars, and he "attacked" her, according to Coronado police.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Judge dismisses parts of ex-Harvest pastor's defamation suit against Mancow Muller
Related Article
Judge dismisses parts of ex-Harvest pastor's defamation suit against Mancow Muller
 
Harvest Bible Chapel, ex-pastor settle financial differences, but aren't giving details
Related Article
Harvest Bible Chapel, ex-pastor settle financial differences, but aren't giving details
 
Tax woes for Harvest Bible Chapel properties
Related Article
Tax woes for Harvest Bible Chapel properties
 
Former Harvest Bible Chapel pastor was paid more than $1 million a year; expenses questioned
Related Article
Former Harvest Bible Chapel pastor was paid more than $1 million a year; expenses questioned
 
Harvest Bible reviewing former pastor's spending from discretionary account
Related Article
Harvest Bible reviewing former pastor's spending from discretionary account
 
Elders to members: Harvest Bible 'will come up stronger'
Related Article
Elders to members: Harvest Bible 'will come up stronger'
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 