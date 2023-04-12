Former Harvest Bible leader accused of attacking woman in California
Updated 4/12/2023 11:45 PM
The former pastor of a Rolling Meadows church has been charged with felony battery and assault in California.
James MacDonald, who was fired from Harvest Bible Chapel in 2019, was arrested March 22 in Coronado, California, after he attacked a 59-year-old woman, authorities said.
He was trying to parallel park his truck about 10:15 a.m. on the 900 block of Orange Avenue when he struck the woman's car. The two exited their cars, and he "attacked" her, according to Coronado police.
