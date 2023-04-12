Elmhurst appoints interim fire chief
Updated 4/12/2023 5:14 PM
Battalion Chief Richard Dufort has been named interim chief of the Elmhurst Fire Department.
He takes over from William Anaszewicz, who stepped down to take another job, according to a news release from the city.
Dufort has been with Elmhurst for 30 years.
