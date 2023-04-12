Carol Stream Park District to hold Communinty Park groundbreaking April 17
Updated 4/12/2023 12:50 PM
The Carol Stream Park District will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday, April 17, to kick off a project to renovate Community Park, 725 Thornhill Drive.
This project is possible through a grant from the DuPage County Community Development Block Grant, a land donation from the Village of Carol Stream, and the district's park board commitment to bringing recreational opportunities and space to this area of the community.
Learn more at csparks.org/parks/community-park/.
Article Comments
