Carol Stream Park District to hold Communinty Park groundbreaking April 17

The Carol Stream Park District will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday, April 17, to kick off a project to renovate Community Park, 725 Thornhill Drive.

This project is possible through a grant from the DuPage County Community Development Block Grant, a land donation from the Village of Carol Stream, and the district's park board commitment to bringing recreational opportunities and space to this area of the community.

Learn more at csparks.org/parks/community-park/.