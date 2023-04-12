 

Aurora woman dies of injuries from April 6 crash on Eola Road

 
An Aurora woman has died of injuries she suffered during an April 6 crash on Eola Road in Aurora.

Aurora police say they were informed Monday of the death of 48-year-old Nicole Dickerson of Aurora.

 

The crash happened around 8:52 p.m. on April 6 near Eola and Village Green Drive. A 32-year-old man driving south crossed the median and hit Dickerson, who was driving north.

Then her car was hit by another from behind.

Dickerson was a fourth-grade teacher at Welch Elementary School in Naperville. She is survived by her husband, Jim, a counselor and track and cross country coach at Hinsdale South High School; a daughter; and a son.

The counseling department at Hinsdale South has set up a GoFundMe.com account for the family.

The crash is still under investigation.

