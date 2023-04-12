Another Mundelein High School baseball game postponed as misconduct investigation continues

Mundelein High School officials are investigating allegations of misconduct by members of the varsity baseball team. Four games have been postponed during the inquiry. Daily Herald File Photo, 2018

A fourth Mundelein High School varsity baseball game was postponed Wednesday as an investigation into allegations of misconduct by team members continued.

Wednesday's game would've been at Zion-Benton High. A new date wasn't set.

The investigation by school administrators began after someone reported possible conduct violations Friday, Principal Alexandria Rios Taylor said in a prepared statement sent to the media and Mundelein High families.

Taylor didn't describe the nature of the alleged conduct, and a school spokesman declined to elaborate.

If the allegations prove true, students will face school-based and athletic consequences, Taylor said.

"The expectation in all of our educational and extracurricular programs is that everyone treats each other with respect and dignity," she said.

This past Saturday's scheduled game against Grayslake North was postponed, as were games scheduled for Monday and Tuesday against Waukegan High.

Monday's game has been rescheduled for Thursday.

Only varsity games have been affected.

With a 5-2 record so far this season, the varsity team last played Thursday, defeating McHenry High 15-9.

The Mustangs finished second in Class 4A in 2022, losing the title game to Edwardsville.

Contradicting some media reports, Mundelein Police Chief John Monahan said school officials are handling the investigation, not his officers.

"We are not involved in it," Monahan said.