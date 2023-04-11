Round Lake Park motorcyclist killed in crash Monday

Authorities have identified the motorcycle rider who died following a crash with an SUV Monday afternoon in Round Lake Beach as 18-year-old Alexis Coria of Round Lake Park.

Coria was traveling south on Cedar Lake Road when his motorcycle crashed into a 2008 Saturn SUV at the intersection of Ferndale Drive around 2:38 p.m. Monday, investigators said.

He was rushed to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said an autopsy performed Tuesday determined Coria died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

A gofundme campaign launched to help pay for funeral expenses has raised nearly $2,000 for the 18-year-old's family in less than a day.

"If you knew him you knew he was an amazing person with a huge heart," said Coria's friend Omar Medrano, who started the online fundraiser.

The crash is being investigated by Round Lake Beach police and members of the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.