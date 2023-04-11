Palatine considers limiting video gambling licenses as final decision nears

Palatine is considering capping the number of video gambling licenses it issues at 11, in advance of a bigger decision next year about whether to continue allowing video gambling in town at all.

The village council amended the village code in April 2022 to establish the video gambling liquor license, with the understanding that the license would terminate at the end of June 2024 unless the council took further action.

The council issued 11 licenses but, in September, declared a moratorium on new licenses until the end of April so village staff members could concentrate on the existing license-holders and assess their operations.

The village council discussed next steps Monday.

Options include continuing the moratorium or limiting licenses until the end of the trial period next year.

Village staff is recommending the 11-license limit.

"Generally a moratorium is looked at as you're waiting for something specific," such as a report or evaluation, Village Manager Reid Ottesen said. A cap, he said, is less ambiguous.

Councilmember Kollin Kozlowski said he favors capping the licenses, because the village might shut down video gambling after next year, which would pull out the rug from under new licensees.

He said that when video gambling was approved, business owners "looked us square in the eye" and said they would better their atmosphere.

"And that's what sold me to go toward the gaming," Kozlowski added. "I haven't seen much changes of these establishments as far as what we were looking for. Without seeing that in the next six, seven months, I'm in favor of letting it sunset."

Councilmember Scott Lamerand suggested taking the cap to 13.

"There might be one or two players out there that just haven't gotten their things in yet, and now they're penalized until June 2024 before they can even apply for anything," he said.