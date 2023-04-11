Games postponed as Mundelein HS investigates allegations of misconduct by baseball team members

Mundelein High School officials are investigating allegations of misconduct by members of the varsity baseball team. Three games have been postponed during the inquiry. Daily Herald File Photo, 2018

Possible violations of Mundelein High School's student and athletic codes of conduct have triggered an internal investigation and the postponement of three varsity baseball games, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The investigation began after someone reported conduct violations Friday, Principal Alexandria Rios Taylor said in a prepared statement sent to the Daily Herald and Mundelein High families.

"Due to the nature of the concerns brought forward, three varsity baseball games were postponed and will be rescheduled to a later date," continued Taylor, who didn't describe the nature of the alleged conduct.

This past Saturday's scheduled game against Grayslake North was postponed, as were games scheduled for Monday and Tuesday against Waukegan High, school spokesman Peter Gill said.

Monday's game has been rescheduled for Thursday, Gill said.

The varsity team last played Thursday, defeating McHenry High 15-9. It's next scheduled to play Wednesday at Zion-Benton High.

If the allegations prove true, students will face school-based and athletic consequences, Taylor said.

"Student safety is always our top priority," she said. "The expectation in all of our educational and extracurricular programs is that everyone treats each other with respect and dignity."

Varsity baseball head coach Randy Lerner and Athletic Director Troy Parola declined to comment on the investigation, referring questions to Taylor and Gill.

Mundelein Police Chief John Monahan said school officials are handling the matter.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details were available.