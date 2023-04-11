 

Elgin woman charged with stabbing to death companion she's accused of attacking in 2021

  • Sylvia Camacho

    Sylvia Camacho

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 4/11/2023 5:57 PM

A woman charged with aggravated domestic battery in 2021 is now charged with stabbing the same victim to death.

Sylvia Camacho, 55, is charged with the first-degree murder of Peter Lopez, 56, according to the Kane County state's attorney's office. Kane County Judge Salvatore LoPiccolo set her bail at $2 million Tuesday morning.

 

She was arrested Sunday night at the couple's home on Ryerson Avenue in Elgin.

Police were called there around 6:40 p.m. Sunday and found Lopez dead of a stab wound to his chest.

Kane County court records show Camacho was charged in November 2021 with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery causing bodily harm, and misdemeanor domestic battery. Lopez was the victim.

Camacho is in a pretrial diversion program on those charges.

She was also charged with misdemeanor domestic battery in 2007 but pleaded guilty to a charge of battery, according to court records.

Sylvia Camacho's Facebook page profile picture features her and Lopez, stating she is in a relationship with him.

If convicted, Camacho could be sentenced to 20 to 60 years in prison.

To be freed pretrial, she would have to post $200,000.

Her next court date is April 21.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Man stabbed to death in domestic case in Elgin, police say
Related Article
Man stabbed to death in domestic case in Elgin, police say
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 