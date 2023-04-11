Elgin woman charged with stabbing to death companion she's accused of attacking in 2021

A woman charged with aggravated domestic battery in 2021 is now charged with stabbing the same victim to death.

Sylvia Camacho, 55, is charged with the first-degree murder of Peter Lopez, 56, according to the Kane County state's attorney's office. Kane County Judge Salvatore LoPiccolo set her bail at $2 million Tuesday morning.

She was arrested Sunday night at the couple's home on Ryerson Avenue in Elgin.

Police were called there around 6:40 p.m. Sunday and found Lopez dead of a stab wound to his chest.

Kane County court records show Camacho was charged in November 2021 with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery causing bodily harm, and misdemeanor domestic battery. Lopez was the victim.

Camacho is in a pretrial diversion program on those charges.

She was also charged with misdemeanor domestic battery in 2007 but pleaded guilty to a charge of battery, according to court records.

Sylvia Camacho's Facebook page profile picture features her and Lopez, stating she is in a relationship with him.

If convicted, Camacho could be sentenced to 20 to 60 years in prison.

To be freed pretrial, she would have to post $200,000.

Her next court date is April 21.