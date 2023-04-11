Downers Grove man charged in crash that killed passenger

A Downers Grove man is accused of causing a crash that claimed the life of his passenger four days later, officials said.

Jacob Liapis, 21, is charged with one count of reckless homicide, according to a news release from the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

Downers Grove officers were called to a single-car crash on the 5400 block of Fairmount Avenue just before 6 p.m. April 3 and found Liapis and another man, later identified as Matthew Heffner, 23, of Darien, the release stated. Heffner was not responsive; officers immediately began lifesaving measures until both Heffner and Liapis could be taken to a hospital

Heffner remained in the hospital, on a ventilator in critical condition, until he died on April 7, the release said.

The investigation shows Liapis was driving a Cadillac ATS with Heffner in the passenger seat, going north on Fairmount at about 69 mph in a 25 mph zone when he blew through a stop sign and lost control of the car, according to the release. The car became airborne, rolled several times, and Heffner was ejected.

Liapis' bond was set $100,000; he'd need to pay 10% to be released while his case is pending. His next court date is scheduled for April 25 in Wheaton.