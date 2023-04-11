Buffalo Grove Pride Parade and Picnic set for June 4, accepting applications

Erika Bachner of River Forest, left, and her daughter Zara, 11, march during the inaugural Buffalo Grove Pride Parade in 2019. This year's event is scheduled for June 4. Daily Herald File Photo, 2019

The Buffalo Grove Pride Parade and Picnic will be held June 4, and event organizer The Pinta Pride Project is accepting applications for participants, sponsors and volunteers.

This year's theme is "The Magic of Pride."

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m., with the route running along Buffalo Grove Road and Deerfield Parkway between Lasalle Lane and Green Knolls Drive.

"We want every queer person in the Northwest suburbs of Chicago to know they are loved and valued. Their hopes, dreams, and lives are important to us," said Carolyn Pinta, founder of The Pinta Pride Project, which aims to increase LGBTQ+ awareness within suburban communities through events and advocacy initiatives.

"We are concerned about the increasing mental health crises and suicide rates among LGBTQ+ youth locally," Pinta said. "We're angry about nationwide political and cultural attacks attempting to strip away their basic rights. We create healthy children and families when the community shows up for one another -- we can't do this without you."

The first Buffalo Grove Pride Parade was held in 2019. Last year, more than 100 groups participated, and organizers raised more than $40,000 in sponsorships.

Organizers said the goal for this year's event is to recruit 120 parade participants, raise $50,000 in sponsorships, and welcome 7,000 attendees.

All sponsorships contribute to the cost of putting on the parade, including security and emergency personnel, decorations and entertainment, and helps further The Pinta Pride Project's awareness and advocacy work statewide, organizers say.

Registration at BuffaloGrovePride.com will close on May 17, or when capacity is met.

Organizers are rolling out a new BG Pride Parade Ambassador Program this year to build connections among LGBTQ+ youth and adults by assisting the organization with parade promotional efforts. Students can obtain internship credits and community service hours for participation. To register, visit bit.ly/prideparadeambassadors.com.