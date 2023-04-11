Arlington Heights police release new details of attempted robbery of postal worker

New details emerged Tuesday about the attempted robbery of a letter carrier over the weekend in Arlington Heights.

According to the police department report, the post office employee was standing at his truck at 3:05 p.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of West Campbell Street when he was approached by a suspect who demanded his master key.

The suspect had one hand inside his pocket, which led the letter carrier to believe he had a weapon, police said.

The postal worker yelled for help, and the suspect got into a dark-colored Kia vehicle and left the area, the report states.

Police described the suspect as a Black male, 20 to 25 years old, approximately 6 feet tall, with a thin build, wearing black pants, a blue sweatshirt and a ski mask.

Spencer Block, a spokesman with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, said Tuesday the carrier was uninjured, and the investigation is ongoing.

The attempted robbery follows a string of similar crimes in Chicago in recent weeks and months. Chicago police reported a dozen armed robberies of letter carriers from March 7 to April 5, in which suspects threaten and demand keys that can access multiple mailboxes.