Woman dies after Sunday crash near Hampshire

A woman died after a crash Sunday afternoon on Plank Road in western Kane County.

Kimberly Roddan, 56, of Sycamore, was pronounced dead at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, according to a news release from the Kane County sheriff's office.

Around 4:30 p.m. Roddan, who was driving a Buick Verano sedan east on the 40W200 block of Plank, went on to the right shoulder, re-entered the road, crossed the centerline and left the road on the north side. The Verano rolled several times.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash, according to the release.

Anybody who saw the crash, or has other information about it, is asked to call Kane County Investigations Division at (630) 444-1103.