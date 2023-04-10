Police: Man found shot to death inside car in Aurora

Aurora police are investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old man found inside a car Sunday on the city's near west side.

Police responded to the 400 block of West New York Street just before 10 p.m. following multiple calls about the shooting.

Police said the man suffered multiple "gunshot wounds" and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity is being withheld until family is notified, police said.

Police officials said they were conducting a "homicide investigation" into the man's death and asked anyone with information the department's investigation division at (630) 256-5500.

A $5,000 reward is also available through Aurora Area Crime Stoppers for individuals with tips that lead to the arrest of the offender.

Call (630) 892-1000 to leave an anonymous tip or visit p3tips.com/135 to report information anonymously and remain eligible for rewards.