Police: 62-year-old man was drunk when he crashed into school bus in Palatine

A 62-year-old Palatine man who was involved in a car crash with a school bus Thursday afternoon has been charged with a felony DUI, authorities said Monday.

Gregory A. Wells, of the 900 block of North Maple Avenue, was driving his car near the intersection of South Roselle Road and West St. James Court at 3:21 p.m. Thursday when he struck a school bus, Palatine police said Monday. No one was injured in the crash.

Officers at the scene suspected Wells was under the influence of alcohol, and Wells was subsequently charged with a felony DUI because he has had more than three previous DUI violations, officials said.

A judge set Wells bail at $10,000, which means he would need to pay $1,000 to leave jail while his case in pending. He is next due in court on May 1.