Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash with SUV in Round Lake Beach

A motorcycle rider was hospitalized in critical condition following a crash with an SUV Monday afternoon near the intersection of Cedar Lake Road and Ferndale Drive in Round Lake Beach, officials said.

The crash happened on the northbound side of Cedar Lake Road about 2:35 p.m., according to Battalion Chief Eric Hair of the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District.

The man riding the motorcycle was rushed to Advocate Condell Medical Center, Hair said. The driver of the SUV was checked by emergency medical technicians at the crash scene and was OK, Hair said.

Round Lake Beach police officers were still on the scene and not immediately available to provide information on the crash.

Please check back for more information.