Man stabbed to death in domestic case in Elgin, police say

Elgin police say a person was stabbed to death Sunday in a domestic violence incident.

According to a news release on Facebook, police were called at 6:40 p.m. to the 300 block of Ryerson Avenue. They found an injured adult man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not said the age or name of the victim.

A detainee log on the city's website lists a 57-year-old woman as being held for investigation in this case. Because charges have not been announced yet, the Daily Herald is not identifying her.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Major Investigations Division at (847) 289-2600 or to text 847411 with the "ELGINPD" at the beginning of the text.