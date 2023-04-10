Man stabbed to death in domestic case in Elgin, police say
Updated 4/10/2023 3:39 PM
Elgin police say a person was stabbed to death Sunday in a domestic violence incident.
According to a news release on Facebook, police were called at 6:40 p.m. to the 300 block of Ryerson Avenue. They found an injured adult man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not said the age or name of the victim.
A detainee log on the city's website lists a 57-year-old woman as being held for investigation in this case. Because charges have not been announced yet, the Daily Herald is not identifying her.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Major Investigations Division at (847) 289-2600 or to text 847411 with the "ELGINPD" at the beginning of the text.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.