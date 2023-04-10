Local leader making historic Honor Flight

Paula Carballido, co-founder of Lake County Honor Flight, will serve as a leader with the first Honor Flight to commemorate U.S. military veterans from Puerto Rico. The flight will leave San Juan for Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Honor Flight celebrates American veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor at memorials in Washington. Carballido advised national Honor Flight Network that nearly 80,000 veterans living in Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory whose residents are U.S. citizens, didn't have an Honor Flight opportunity. A veterans group there contacted the national group about raising support, and the first event was sponsored by PenFed Credit Union Lone Eagle. Email info@lakecountyhonorflight.org for details.