Lake Villa man held without bail

A Lake Villa man accused of firing a gun at McHenry homes and vehicles during the early morning hours of March 31 after being rejected by a woman at a house party remains held without bail in the McHenry County jail.

Nicholas C. Lopardo, 25, has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, as well as aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied building, possession of a stolen vehicle and stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Defense attorney Tim Lloyd and Assistant State's Attorney Randi Freese appeared in court Monday and agreed to return Friday for arguments on the prosecution's motion that Lopardo be held without bail.

Citing his current charges and past convictions, including on charges of domestic and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, Assistant State's Attorney Hunter Jones said in a motion that Lopardo "poses a real and present threat to the physical safety of any person ... and that no combination of conditions of bail can reasonably assure the physical safety of any other person or persons."

At the time of his arrest, Lopardo was free on bond on Lake County charges of manufacturing or delivering more than 500 grams of marijuana and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Attempts to reach Lloyd on Monday were not successful.