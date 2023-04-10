Lake County gets $2.4 million for Patriot Path
Updated 4/10/2023 4:19 PM
The Lake County Division of Transportation was awarded $2.4 million for work involved with the Patriot Path. The funding is part of $127.9 million through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program to expand travel options and enhance quality of life announced Friday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Seventy-two projects were selected, including biking and walking paths, trails, streetscape beautification and other projects. The Patriot Path aims to link thousands of Lake County residents to a new 5.5-mile trail system along Route 137 from Libertyville to North Chicago. Also in Lake County, Beach Park was awarded $1.2 million for Sheridan Road bicycle and pedestrian improvements.
Article Comments
