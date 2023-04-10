Buffalo Grove Park District to host Senior Expo April 18

The annual Buffalo Grove Senior Citizen Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Buffalo Grove Park District Community Arts Center, 225 McHenry Road in Buffalo Grove.

Hosted by the Friends of the Parks Foundation and coordinated by the Buffalo Grove Park District, the expo provides a dynamic one-stop shop for seniors to interact with more than 50 vendors and service providers.

In addition to free samples and giveaways, there also will be raffles, featuring a grand prize of a TV donated by Mark Drug Medical Supply, and blood pressure screenings provided by the Buffalo Grove Fire Department. For more information, contact Chuck Burgess at (847) 850-2125 or chuck@bgparks.org.