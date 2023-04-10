Algonquin woman found guilty of kicking pregnant nurse, sentencing set for June 15

An Algonquin woman was found guilty Thursday of "knowingly" kicking a pregnant nurse while in the emergency room at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital.

Briana Veurink, 31, was found guilty of aggravated battery of a nurse and aggravated battery of a pregnant person by McHenry County Judge James Cowlin, who heard the case in a bench trial in March.

The case was heard by a judge rather than a jury at Veurink's request.

At about 8 p.m. Feb. 17, 2021, Veurink was brought to the hospital for an evaluation after her estranged husband said she was making "homicidal and suicidal statements," Cowlin said.

While Veurink was in a bed in the emergency room, a nurse who was visibly pregnant, tried to remove one of her boots when Veurink kicked her in the abdomen. Veurink was told the nurse was pregnant, and she kicked her again, Cowlin said.

The judge said he believed the testimony of the prosecution's witnesses during the bench trial who said the nurse was visibly pregnant and Veurink was aware she was pregnant.

He said he did not believe testimony from Veurink who said she did not know the nurse was pregnant.

Cowlin said Veurink was told she needed to remove her clothes and "she did not want to comply," Cowlin said.

When the nurse was kicked, she fell backward and "was in shock, worried about her baby," Cowlin said.

She later had her unborn baby examined and the baby was found to be OK, Cowlin said.

According to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse, the nurse was 25 weeks pregnant at the time.

Earlier in the day, the judge said, referring to trial testimony, Veurink had her three children in her car when she crashed her car into her estranged husband's car. He then called the police and reported that she was making statements that she was going to harm herself and her children.

The judge said there was testimony during the trial that either the estranged husband or the police officer signed papers to have Veurink involuntarily committed.

However, no such committal papers were ever produced, which means Veurink had the right to refuse treatment and leave the emergency room, her attorney Thomas Carroll argued during the trial.

She had the right to refuse to be stripped down by the nurses and admitted into the hospital, Carroll said.

Cowlin also noted statements made during the trial by Carroll, who said the nurses "were harsh" with Veurink, and she "did not hurt (the nurse) on purpose."

Carroll said during the trial that Veurink was "having a mental breakdown" and arguing with her estranged husband. She never had any intentions to hurt herself or her children, and her statements were misconstrued.

When in the hospital, she did not want to take off her clothes, did not know who the people in the emergency room were and was confused, Carroll said outside court after the judge rendered his decision Thursday.

"She did not knowingly kick at anybody," Carroll said. "She was trying to get out of the bed."

Carroll said this case should have gone to a specialty court where the court system tries to address the underlying mental health or substance abuse issues behind the crime.

"Instead, they are going to punish a mother of three and issue news releases being proud of throwing the book at someone who admittedly was having a nervous breakdown. Good for them," Carroll said.

Veurink was found guilty of two Class 3 felonies, which can carry a prison term of two to five years in prison but are also probational.

Sentencing is set for June 15.