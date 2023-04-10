81-year-old Buffalo Grove man dead after being struck by vehicle

An 81-year-old Buffalo Grove man died at Northwest Community Hospital Saturday after being struck by a vehicle in Buffalo Grove.

Alex Gorn of Buffalo Grove was pronounced dead at 8:37 p.m. at Northwest Community Hospital, where he had been taken by paramedics.

The crash occurred on Buffalo Grove Road, north of Golfview Terrace. Police said they found Gorn after being called to the scene at 7:48 p.m. Saturday.

The driver of the vehicle, a 2022 Chevy Silverado, was uninjured.

A portion of Buffalo Grove Road between Golfview Terrace and Bernard Drive was shut down for about four hours.

Members of the Buffalo Grove Police Department's Traffic Unit, with assistance from the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team, are handling the investigation.

No citations or charges have been issued.